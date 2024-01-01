Convert KWD to GMD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Gambian dalasis today

1,000 kwd
2,20,371 gmd

ك1.000 KWD = D220.4 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High222.8010222.8010
Low220.0370219.3790
Average221.2745220.7615
Change-0.63%-0.01%
View full history

1 KWD to GMD stats

The performance of KWD to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 222.8010 and a 30 day low of 220.0370. This means the 30 day average was 221.2745. The change for KWD to GMD was -0.63.

The performance of KWD to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 222.8010 and a 90 day low of 219.3790. This means the 90 day average was 220.7615. The change for KWD to GMD was -0.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 KWD220,37100 GMD
5 KWD1.101,85500 GMD
10 KWD2.203,71000 GMD
20 KWD4.407,42000 GMD
50 KWD11.018,55000 GMD
100 KWD22.037,10000 GMD
250 KWD55.092,75000 GMD
500 KWD110.185,50000 GMD
1000 KWD220.371,00000 GMD
2000 KWD440.742,00000 GMD
5000 KWD1.101.855,00000 GMD
10000 KWD2.203.710,00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GMD0,00454 KWD
5 GMD0,02269 KWD
10 GMD0,04538 KWD
20 GMD0,09076 KWD
50 GMD0,22689 KWD
100 GMD0,45378 KWD
250 GMD1,13445 KWD
500 GMD2,26890 KWD
1000 GMD4,53780 KWD
2000 GMD9,07560 KWD
5000 GMD22,68900 KWD
10000 GMD45,37800 KWD