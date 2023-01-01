50 Kuwaiti dinars to Gambian dalasis

Convert KWD to GMD at the real exchange rate

50 kwd
10.822,75 gmd

1.00000 KWD = 216.45500 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 KWD216.45500 GMD
5 KWD1082.27500 GMD
10 KWD2164.55000 GMD
20 KWD4329.10000 GMD
50 KWD10822.75000 GMD
100 KWD21645.50000 GMD
250 KWD54113.75000 GMD
500 KWD108227.50000 GMD
1000 KWD216455.00000 GMD
2000 KWD432910.00000 GMD
5000 KWD1082275.00000 GMD
10000 KWD2164550.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GMD0.00462 KWD
5 GMD0.02310 KWD
10 GMD0.04620 KWD
20 GMD0.09240 KWD
50 GMD0.23099 KWD
100 GMD0.46199 KWD
250 GMD1.15497 KWD
500 GMD2.30995 KWD
1000 GMD4.61990 KWD
2000 GMD9.23980 KWD
5000 GMD23.09950 KWD
10000 GMD46.19900 KWD