Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
Currency name
Kuwaiti Dinar
Currency symbol
ك
KWD exchange rates
|USD
|INR
|EUR
|ZAR
|AUD
|NZD
|NGN
|AED
|From KWD
|3.24380
|269.91900
|2.97733
|59.39180
|4.99239
|5.39734
|2726.67000
|11.91430
|To KWD
|0.30828
|0.00370
|0.33587
|0.01684
|0.20031
|0.18528
|0.00037
|0.08393
