Kuwaiti dinars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert KWD to ISK at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = kr451.0 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
KWD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ISK
1 KWD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High450.9650454.8130
Low441.5290441.5290
Average444.8968448.7604
Change0.80%0.09%
1 KWD to ISK stats

The performance of KWD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 450.9650 and a 30 day low of 441.5290. This means the 30 day average was 444.8968. The change for KWD to ISK was 0.80.

The performance of KWD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 454.8130 and a 90 day low of 441.5290. This means the 90 day average was 448.7604. The change for KWD to ISK was 0.09.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0550.92717.7891.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3480.044
1 EUR1.07890.637119.1821.6251.7961,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1460.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Icelandic Króna
1 KWD450.96500 ISK
5 KWD2,254.82500 ISK
10 KWD4,509.65000 ISK
20 KWD9,019.30000 ISK
50 KWD22,548.25000 ISK
100 KWD45,096.50000 ISK
250 KWD112,741.25000 ISK
500 KWD225,482.50000 ISK
1000 KWD450,965.00000 ISK
2000 KWD901,930.00000 ISK
5000 KWD2,254,825.00000 ISK
10000 KWD4,509,650.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ISK0.00222 KWD
5 ISK0.01109 KWD
10 ISK0.02217 KWD
20 ISK0.04435 KWD
50 ISK0.11087 KWD
100 ISK0.22175 KWD
250 ISK0.55437 KWD
500 ISK1.10874 KWD
1000 ISK2.21747 KWD
2000 ISK4.43494 KWD
5000 ISK11.08735 KWD
10000 ISK22.17470 KWD