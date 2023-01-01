United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert AED to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
83.995 kwd

1.00000 AED = 0.08399 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AED0.08399 KWD
5 AED0.41997 KWD
10 AED0.83995 KWD
20 AED1.67990 KWD
50 AED4.19975 KWD
100 AED8.39949 KWD
250 AED20.99873 KWD
500 AED41.99745 KWD
1000 AED83.99490 KWD
2000 AED167.98980 KWD
5000 AED419.97450 KWD
10000 AED839.94900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KWD11.90550 AED
5 KWD59.52750 AED
10 KWD119.05500 AED
20 KWD238.11000 AED
50 KWD595.27500 AED
100 KWD1190.55000 AED
250 KWD2976.37500 AED
500 KWD5952.75000 AED
1000 KWD11905.50000 AED
2000 KWD23811.00000 AED
5000 KWD59527.50000 AED
10000 KWD119055.00000 AED