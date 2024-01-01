United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 aed
83.762 kwd

1.000 AED = 0.08376 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AED0.08376 KWD
5 AED0.41881 KWD
10 AED0.83762 KWD
20 AED1.67523 KWD
50 AED4.18808 KWD
100 AED8.37615 KWD
250 AED20.94038 KWD
500 AED41.88075 KWD
1000 AED83.76150 KWD
2000 AED167.52300 KWD
5000 AED418.80750 KWD
10000 AED837.61500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KWD11.93870 AED
5 KWD59.69350 AED
10 KWD119.38700 AED
20 KWD238.77400 AED
50 KWD596.93500 AED
100 KWD1,193.87000 AED
250 KWD2,984.67500 AED
500 KWD5,969.35000 AED
1000 KWD11,938.70000 AED
2000 KWD23,877.40000 AED
5000 KWD59,693.50000 AED
10000 KWD119,387.00000 AED