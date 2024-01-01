10 Kuwaiti dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert KWD to AED at the real exchange rate
KWD to AED conversion chart
1 KWD = 11.97920 AED
0
|1 KWD to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.0425
|12.0459
|Low
|11.9738
|11.9738
|Average
|11.9998
|12.0139
|Change
|-0.50%
|-0.25%
|View full history
1 KWD to AED stats
The performance of KWD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.0425 and a 30 day low of 11.9738. This means the 30 day average was 11.9998. The change for KWD to AED was -0.50.
The performance of KWD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0459 and a 90 day low of 11.9738. This means the 90 day average was 12.0139. The change for KWD to AED was -0.25.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 KWD
|11.97920 AED
|5 KWD
|59.89600 AED
|10 KWD
|119.79200 AED
|20 KWD
|239.58400 AED
|50 KWD
|598.96000 AED
|100 KWD
|1,197.92000 AED
|250 KWD
|2,994.80000 AED
|500 KWD
|5,989.60000 AED
|1000 KWD
|11,979.20000 AED
|2000 KWD
|23,958.40000 AED
|5000 KWD
|59,896.00000 AED
|10000 KWD
|119,792.00000 AED