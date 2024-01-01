Kuwaiti dinars to Bermudan dollars today

Convert KWD to BMD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = $3.261 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
KWD to BMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BMD
1 KWD to BMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.27873.2796
Low3.26013.2601
Average3.26703.2709
Change-0.51%-0.25%
1 KWD to BMD stats

The performance of KWD to BMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2787 and a 30 day low of 3.2601. This means the 30 day average was 3.2670. The change for KWD to BMD was -0.51.

The performance of KWD to BMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2796 and a 90 day low of 3.2601. This means the 90 day average was 3.2709. The change for KWD to BMD was -0.25.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bermudan Dollar
1 KWD3.26131 BMD
5 KWD16.30655 BMD
10 KWD32.61310 BMD
20 KWD65.22620 BMD
50 KWD163.06550 BMD
100 KWD326.13100 BMD
250 KWD815.32750 BMD
500 KWD1,630.65500 BMD
1000 KWD3,261.31000 BMD
2000 KWD6,522.62000 BMD
5000 KWD16,306.55000 BMD
10000 KWD32,613.10000 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BMD0.30663 KWD
5 BMD1.53312 KWD
10 BMD3.06625 KWD
20 BMD6.13250 KWD
50 BMD15.33125 KWD
100 BMD30.66250 KWD
250 BMD76.65625 KWD
500 BMD153.31250 KWD
1000 BMD306.62500 KWD
2000 BMD613.25000 KWD
5000 BMD1,533.12500 KWD
10000 BMD3,066.25000 KWD