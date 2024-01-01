Kuwaiti dinars to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert KWD to AOA at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Kz2,993 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AOA
1 KWD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,146.35003,146.3500
Low2,984.53002,895.5900
Average3,036.94433,002.0039
Change-2.68%3.32%
1 KWD to AOA stats

The performance of KWD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,146.3500 and a 30 day low of 2,984.5300. This means the 30 day average was 3,036.9443. The change for KWD to AOA was -2.68.

The performance of KWD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,146.3500 and a 90 day low of 2,895.5900. This means the 90 day average was 3,002.0039. The change for KWD to AOA was 3.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.



Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 KWD2,993.43000 AOA
5 KWD14,967.15000 AOA
10 KWD29,934.30000 AOA
20 KWD59,868.60000 AOA
50 KWD149,671.50000 AOA
100 KWD299,343.00000 AOA
250 KWD748,357.50000 AOA
500 KWD1,496,715.00000 AOA
1000 KWD2,993,430.00000 AOA
2000 KWD5,986,860.00000 AOA
5000 KWD14,967,150.00000 AOA
10000 KWD29,934,300.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AOA0.00033 KWD
5 AOA0.00167 KWD
10 AOA0.00334 KWD
20 AOA0.00668 KWD
50 AOA0.01670 KWD
100 AOA0.03341 KWD
250 AOA0.08352 KWD
500 AOA0.16703 KWD
1000 AOA0.33407 KWD
2000 AOA0.66813 KWD
5000 AOA1.67032 KWD
10000 AOA3.34065 KWD