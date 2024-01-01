Kuwaiti dinars to Lebanese pounds today

Convert KWD to LBP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ل.ل.291,900 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LBP
1 KWD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High293,532.0000293,623.0000
Low291,778.0000291,778.0000
Average292,460.0333292,811.5333
Change-0.52%-0.29%
View full history

1 KWD to LBP stats

The performance of KWD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 293,532.0000 and a 30 day low of 291,778.0000. This means the 30 day average was 292,460.0333. The change for KWD to LBP was -0.52.

The performance of KWD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 293,623.0000 and a 90 day low of 291,778.0000. This means the 90 day average was 292,811.5333. The change for KWD to LBP was -0.29.

Track market ratesView KWD to LBP chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0740.92717.7921.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.645119.1821.6251.7961,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1320.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 KWD291,873.00000 LBP
5 KWD1,459,365.00000 LBP
10 KWD2,918,730.00000 LBP
20 KWD5,837,460.00000 LBP
50 KWD14,593,650.00000 LBP
100 KWD29,187,300.00000 LBP
250 KWD72,968,250.00000 LBP
500 KWD145,936,500.00000 LBP
1000 KWD291,873,000.00000 LBP
2000 KWD583,746,000.00000 LBP
5000 KWD1,459,365,000.00000 LBP
10000 KWD2,918,730,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LBP0.00000 KWD
5 LBP0.00002 KWD
10 LBP0.00003 KWD
20 LBP0.00007 KWD
50 LBP0.00017 KWD
100 LBP0.00034 KWD
250 LBP0.00086 KWD
500 LBP0.00171 KWD
1000 LBP0.00343 KWD
2000 LBP0.00685 KWD
5000 LBP0.01713 KWD
10000 LBP0.03426 KWD