Convert LBP to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 Lebanese pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

50 lbp
0.000 kwd

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ك0.000003427 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:14
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LBP0.00000 KWD
5 LBP0.00002 KWD
10 LBP0.00003 KWD
20 LBP0.00007 KWD
50 LBP0.00017 KWD
100 LBP0.00034 KWD
250 LBP0.00086 KWD
500 LBP0.00171 KWD
1000 LBP0.00343 KWD
2000 LBP0.00685 KWD
5000 LBP0.01714 KWD
10000 LBP0.03427 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 KWD291,788.00000 LBP
5 KWD1,458,940.00000 LBP
10 KWD2,917,880.00000 LBP
20 KWD5,835,760.00000 LBP
50 KWD14,589,400.00000 LBP
100 KWD29,178,800.00000 LBP
250 KWD72,947,000.00000 LBP
500 KWD145,894,000.00000 LBP
1000 KWD291,788,000.00000 LBP
2000 KWD583,576,000.00000 LBP
5000 KWD1,458,940,000.00000 LBP
10000 KWD2,917,880,000.00000 LBP