ك1.000 KWD = kr22.56 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11
KWD to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 KWD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.557022.6376
Low21.839321.8190
Average22.179022.1597
Change2.51%0.31%
1 KWD to DKK stats

The performance of KWD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.5570 and a 30 day low of 21.8393. This means the 30 day average was 22.1790. The change for KWD to DKK was 2.51.

The performance of KWD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.6376 and a 90 day low of 21.8190. This means the 90 day average was 22.1597. The change for KWD to DKK was 0.31.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Danish Krone
1 KWD22.55670 DKK
5 KWD112.78350 DKK
10 KWD225.56700 DKK
20 KWD451.13400 DKK
50 KWD1,127.83500 DKK
100 KWD2,255.67000 DKK
250 KWD5,639.17500 DKK
500 KWD11,278.35000 DKK
1000 KWD22,556.70000 DKK
2000 KWD45,113.40000 DKK
5000 KWD112,783.50000 DKK
10000 KWD225,567.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DKK0.04433 KWD
5 DKK0.22166 KWD
10 DKK0.44333 KWD
20 DKK0.88665 KWD
50 DKK2.21664 KWD
100 DKK4.43327 KWD
250 DKK11.08318 KWD
500 DKK22.16635 KWD
1000 DKK44.33270 KWD
2000 DKK88.66540 KWD
5000 DKK221.66350 KWD
10000 DKK443.32700 KWD