10 Danish kroner to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert DKK to KWD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ك0.04442 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:03
DKK to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 DKK to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04580.0458
Low0.04440.0442
Average0.04510.0451
Change-2.27%-0.13%
1 DKK to KWD stats

The performance of DKK to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0458 and a 30 day low of 0.0444. This means the 30 day average was 0.0451. The change for DKK to KWD was -2.27.

The performance of DKK to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0458 and a 90 day low of 0.0442. This means the 90 day average was 0.0451. The change for DKK to KWD was -0.13.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 DKK0.04442 KWD
5 DKK0.22209 KWD
10 DKK0.44418 KWD
20 DKK0.88836 KWD
50 DKK2.22091 KWD
100 DKK4.44182 KWD
250 DKK11.10455 KWD
500 DKK22.20910 KWD
1000 DKK44.41820 KWD
2000 DKK88.83640 KWD
5000 DKK222.09100 KWD
10000 DKK444.18200 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Danish Krone
1 KWD22.51330 DKK
5 KWD112.56650 DKK
10 KWD225.13300 DKK
20 KWD450.26600 DKK
50 KWD1,125.66500 DKK
100 KWD2,251.33000 DKK
250 KWD5,628.32500 DKK
500 KWD11,256.65000 DKK
1000 KWD22,513.30000 DKK
2000 KWD45,026.60000 DKK
5000 KWD112,566.50000 DKK
10000 KWD225,133.00000 DKK