Kuwaiti dinars to Georgian laris today

Convert KWD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
8,810.31 gel

1.000 KWD = 8.810 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.1090.91518.7071.5181.6461,496.33.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0040.044
1 EUR1.09390.834120.4461.6591.7991,635.384.014
1 ZAR0.0534.4430.04910.0810.08879.9850.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 KWD8.81031 GEL
5 KWD44.05155 GEL
10 KWD88.10310 GEL
20 KWD176.20620 GEL
50 KWD440.51550 GEL
100 KWD881.03100 GEL
250 KWD2,202.57750 GEL
500 KWD4,405.15500 GEL
1000 KWD8,810.31000 GEL
2000 KWD17,620.62000 GEL
5000 KWD44,051.55000 GEL
10000 KWD88,103.10000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GEL0.11350 KWD
5 GEL0.56752 KWD
10 GEL1.13503 KWD
20 GEL2.27006 KWD
50 GEL5.67515 KWD
100 GEL11.35030 KWD
250 GEL28.37575 KWD
500 GEL56.75150 KWD
1000 GEL113.50300 KWD
2000 GEL227.00600 KWD
5000 GEL567.51500 KWD
10000 GEL1,135.03000 KWD