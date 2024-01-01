Convert KWD to GEL at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Georgian laris today

1,000 kwd
9,143.66 gel

ك1.000 KWD = ₾9.144 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.35679.3567
Low9.09728.6522
Average9.21408.9235
Change0.46%4.96%
1 KWD to GEL stats

The performance of KWD to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.3567 and a 30 day low of 9.0972. This means the 30 day average was 9.2140. The change for KWD to GEL was 0.46.

The performance of KWD to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.3567 and a 90 day low of 8.6522. This means the 90 day average was 8.9235. The change for KWD to GEL was 4.96.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Georgian Lari
1 KWD9,14366 GEL
5 KWD45,71830 GEL
10 KWD91,43660 GEL
20 KWD182,87320 GEL
50 KWD457,18300 GEL
100 KWD914,36600 GEL
250 KWD2.285,91500 GEL
500 KWD4.571,83000 GEL
1000 KWD9.143,66000 GEL
2000 KWD18.287,32000 GEL
5000 KWD45.718,30000 GEL
10000 KWD91.436,60000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GEL0,10937 KWD
5 GEL0,54683 KWD
10 GEL1,09365 KWD
20 GEL2,18730 KWD
50 GEL5,46825 KWD
100 GEL10,93650 KWD
250 GEL27,34125 KWD
500 GEL54,68250 KWD
1000 GEL109,36500 KWD
2000 GEL218,73000 KWD
5000 GEL546,82500 KWD
10000 GEL1.093,65000 KWD