Kuwaiti dinar to Georgian laris Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kuwaiti dinar to Georgian laris history summary. This is the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) to Georgian laris (GEL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KWD and GEL historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kuwaiti dinar to Georgian laris exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Georgian laris is currently 9,144 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.111% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 9,292 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 9,126 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.475% increase in value.
