Convert DKK to GEL at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Georgian laris today

1,000 dkk
413.30 gel

kr1.000 DKK = ₾0.4133 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.250.843299.3881.62611.46789.793
1 USD0.93110.4650.784278.51.51210.66783.528
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6120.1451.0197.982
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3431355.0741.92813.601106.495

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Georgian Lari
1 DKK0,41330 GEL
5 DKK2,06651 GEL
10 DKK4,13301 GEL
20 DKK8,26602 GEL
50 DKK20,66505 GEL
100 DKK41,33010 GEL
250 DKK103,32525 GEL
500 DKK206,65050 GEL
1000 DKK413,30100 GEL
2000 DKK826,60200 GEL
5000 DKK2.066,50500 GEL
10000 DKK4.133,01000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Danish Krone
1 GEL2,41954 DKK
5 GEL12,09770 DKK
10 GEL24,19540 DKK
20 GEL48,39080 DKK
50 GEL120,97700 DKK
100 GEL241,95400 DKK
250 GEL604,88500 DKK
500 GEL1.209,77000 DKK
1000 GEL2.419,54000 DKK
2000 GEL4.839,08000 DKK
5000 GEL12.097,70000 DKK
10000 GEL24.195,40000 DKK