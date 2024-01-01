Kuwaiti dinars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert KWD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
15,411.90 myr

1.000 KWD = 15.41 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8471.4741.6580.96818.239
1 GBP1.1711.279106.311.7251.9411.13321.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.1131.3481.5170.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KWD15.41190 MYR
5 KWD77.05950 MYR
10 KWD154.11900 MYR
20 KWD308.23800 MYR
50 KWD770.59500 MYR
100 KWD1,541.19000 MYR
250 KWD3,852.97500 MYR
500 KWD7,705.95000 MYR
1000 KWD15,411.90000 MYR
2000 KWD30,823.80000 MYR
5000 KWD77,059.50000 MYR
10000 KWD154,119.00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MYR0.06488 KWD
5 MYR0.32442 KWD
10 MYR0.64885 KWD
20 MYR1.29770 KWD
50 MYR3.24425 KWD
100 MYR6.48849 KWD
250 MYR16.22123 KWD
500 MYR32.44245 KWD
1000 MYR64.88490 KWD
2000 MYR129.76980 KWD
5000 MYR324.42450 KWD
10000 MYR648.84900 KWD