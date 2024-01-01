Kuwaiti dinars to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert KWD to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
15,376.30 myr

ك1.000 KWD = RM15.38 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.393915.5568
Low15.293615.2411
Average15.355115.3950
Change0.24%-0.00%
View full history

1 KWD to MYR stats

The performance of KWD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3939 and a 30 day low of 15.2936. This means the 30 day average was 15.3551. The change for KWD to MYR was 0.24.

The performance of KWD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.5568 and a 90 day low of 15.2411. This means the 90 day average was 15.3950. The change for KWD to MYR was -0.00.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 KWD15,37630 MYR
5 KWD76,88150 MYR
10 KWD153,76300 MYR
20 KWD307,52600 MYR
50 KWD768,81500 MYR
100 KWD1.537,63000 MYR
250 KWD3.844,07500 MYR
500 KWD7.688,15000 MYR
1000 KWD15.376,30000 MYR
2000 KWD30.752,60000 MYR
5000 KWD76.881,50000 MYR
10000 KWD153.763,00000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MYR0,06504 KWD
5 MYR0,32518 KWD
10 MYR0,65035 KWD
20 MYR1,30070 KWD
50 MYR3,25175 KWD
100 MYR6,50350 KWD
250 MYR16,25875 KWD
500 MYR32,51750 KWD
1000 MYR65,03500 KWD
2000 MYR130,07000 KWD
5000 MYR325,17500 KWD
10000 MYR650,35000 KWD