Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KWD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
1,226.640 bhd

1.000 KWD = 1.227 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.22664 BHD
5 KWD6.13320 BHD
10 KWD12.26640 BHD
20 KWD24.53280 BHD
50 KWD61.33200 BHD
100 KWD122.66400 BHD
250 KWD306.66000 BHD
500 KWD613.32000 BHD
1000 KWD1,226.64000 BHD
2000 KWD2,453.28000 BHD
5000 KWD6,133.20000 BHD
10000 KWD12,266.40000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81523 KWD
5 BHD4.07617 KWD
10 BHD8.15233 KWD
20 BHD16.30466 KWD
50 BHD40.76165 KWD
100 BHD81.52330 KWD
250 BHD203.80825 KWD
500 BHD407.61650 KWD
1000 BHD815.23300 KWD
2000 BHD1,630.46600 KWD
5000 BHD4,076.16500 KWD
10000 BHD8,152.33000 KWD