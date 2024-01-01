20 Bahraini dinars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert BHD to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
16.238 kwd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ك0.8119 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81240.8158
Low0.80890.8089
Average0.81090.8127
Change0.10%-0.48%
1 BHD to KWD stats

The performance of BHD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8124 and a 30 day low of 0.8089. This means the 30 day average was 0.8109. The change for BHD to KWD was 0.10.

The performance of BHD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8158 and a 90 day low of 0.8089. This means the 90 day average was 0.8127. The change for BHD to KWD was -0.48.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0.81191 KWD
5 BHD4.05955 KWD
10 BHD8.11910 KWD
20 BHD16.23820 KWD
50 BHD40.59550 KWD
100 BHD81.19100 KWD
250 BHD202.97750 KWD
500 BHD405.95500 KWD
1000 BHD811.91000 KWD
2000 BHD1,623.82000 KWD
5000 BHD4,059.55000 KWD
10000 BHD8,119.10000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1.23166 BHD
5 KWD6.15830 BHD
10 KWD12.31660 BHD
20 KWD24.63320 BHD
50 KWD61.58300 BHD
100 KWD123.16600 BHD
250 KWD307.91500 BHD
500 KWD615.83000 BHD
1000 KWD1,231.66000 BHD
2000 KWD2,463.32000 BHD
5000 KWD6,158.30000 BHD
10000 KWD12,316.60000 BHD