Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert KWD to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
1,228.930 bhd

ك1.000 KWD = .د.ب1.229 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.23061.2306
Low1.22801.2225
Average1.22931.2269
Change0.02%0.32%
1 KWD to BHD stats

The performance of KWD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2306 and a 30 day low of 1.2280. This means the 30 day average was 1.2293. The change for KWD to BHD was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2306 and a 90 day low of 1.2225. This means the 90 day average was 1.2269. The change for KWD to BHD was 0.32.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 KWD1,22893 BHD
5 KWD6,14465 BHD
10 KWD12,28930 BHD
20 KWD24,57860 BHD
50 KWD61,44650 BHD
100 KWD122,89300 BHD
250 KWD307,23250 BHD
500 KWD614,46500 BHD
1000 KWD1.228,93000 BHD
2000 KWD2.457,86000 BHD
5000 KWD6.144,65000 BHD
10000 KWD12.289,30000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BHD0,81371 KWD
5 BHD4,06857 KWD
10 BHD8,13714 KWD
20 BHD16,27428 KWD
50 BHD40,68570 KWD
100 BHD81,37140 KWD
250 BHD203,42850 KWD
500 BHD406,85700 KWD
1000 BHD813,71400 KWD
2000 BHD1.627,42800 KWD
5000 BHD4.068,57000 KWD
10000 BHD8.137,14000 KWD