Kuwaiti dinar to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Bahraini dinars is currently 1,229 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.036% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 1,230 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1,228 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.065% increase in value.