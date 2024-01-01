Kuwaiti dinars to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert KWD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
40,873,500 uzs

1.000 KWD = 40,870 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.110.91518.7021.5171.6431,501.993.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0720.044
1 EUR1.09390.848120.4431.6581.7961,641.834.015
1 ZAR0.0534.4440.04910.0810.08880.3130.196

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 KWD40,873.50000 UZS
5 KWD204,367.50000 UZS
10 KWD408,735.00000 UZS
20 KWD817,470.00000 UZS
50 KWD2,043,675.00000 UZS
100 KWD4,087,350.00000 UZS
250 KWD10,218,375.00000 UZS
500 KWD20,436,750.00000 UZS
1000 KWD40,873,500.00000 UZS
2000 KWD81,747,000.00000 UZS
5000 KWD204,367,500.00000 UZS
10000 KWD408,735,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UZS0.00002 KWD
5 UZS0.00012 KWD
10 UZS0.00024 KWD
20 UZS0.00049 KWD
50 UZS0.00122 KWD
100 UZS0.00245 KWD
250 UZS0.00612 KWD
500 UZS0.01223 KWD
1000 UZS0.02447 KWD
2000 UZS0.04893 KWD
5000 UZS0.12233 KWD
10000 UZS0.24466 KWD