1,000 kwd
2,543.68 gbp

1.000 KWD = 2.544 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 KWD2.54368 GBP
5 KWD12.71840 GBP
10 KWD25.43680 GBP
20 KWD50.87360 GBP
50 KWD127.18400 GBP
100 KWD254.36800 GBP
250 KWD635.92000 GBP
500 KWD1,271.84000 GBP
1000 KWD2,543.68000 GBP
2000 KWD5,087.36000 GBP
5000 KWD12,718.40000 GBP
10000 KWD25,436.80000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GBP0.39313 KWD
5 GBP1.96566 KWD
10 GBP3.93131 KWD
20 GBP7.86262 KWD
50 GBP19.65655 KWD
100 GBP39.31310 KWD
250 GBP98.28275 KWD
500 GBP196.56550 KWD
1000 GBP393.13100 KWD
2000 GBP786.26200 KWD
5000 GBP1,965.65500 KWD
10000 GBP3,931.31000 KWD