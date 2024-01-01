Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert KWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
23,418.50 cny

1.000 KWD = 23.42 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.110.91518.7081.5181.6461,496.593.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0070.044
1 EUR1.09390.831120.4461.6591.7991,635.624.014
1 ZAR0.0534.4430.04910.0810.08879.9980.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KWD23.41850 CNY
5 KWD117.09250 CNY
10 KWD234.18500 CNY
20 KWD468.37000 CNY
50 KWD1,170.92500 CNY
100 KWD2,341.85000 CNY
250 KWD5,854.62500 CNY
500 KWD11,709.25000 CNY
1000 KWD23,418.50000 CNY
2000 KWD46,837.00000 CNY
5000 KWD117,092.50000 CNY
10000 KWD234,185.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CNY0.04270 KWD
5 CNY0.21351 KWD
10 CNY0.42701 KWD
20 CNY0.85403 KWD
50 CNY2.13507 KWD
100 CNY4.27013 KWD
250 CNY10.67532 KWD
500 CNY21.35065 KWD
1000 CNY42.70130 KWD
2000 CNY85.40260 KWD
5000 CNY213.50650 KWD
10000 CNY427.01300 KWD