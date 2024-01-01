Convert KWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

1,000 kwd
23,689.60 cny

ك1.000 KWD = ¥23.69 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.694023.6940
Low23.588923.4455
Average23.653723.5668
Change0.37%0.83%
View full history

1 KWD to CNY stats

The performance of KWD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.6940 and a 30 day low of 23.5889. This means the 30 day average was 23.6537. The change for KWD to CNY was 0.37.

The performance of KWD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.6940 and a 90 day low of 23.4455. This means the 90 day average was 23.5668. The change for KWD to CNY was 0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KWD23,68960 CNY
5 KWD118,44800 CNY
10 KWD236,89600 CNY
20 KWD473,79200 CNY
50 KWD1.184,48000 CNY
100 KWD2.368,96000 CNY
250 KWD5.922,40000 CNY
500 KWD11.844,80000 CNY
1000 KWD23.689,60000 CNY
2000 KWD47.379,20000 CNY
5000 KWD118.448,00000 CNY
10000 KWD236.896,00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CNY0,04221 KWD
5 CNY0,21106 KWD
10 CNY0,42213 KWD
20 CNY0,84425 KWD
50 CNY2,11064 KWD
100 CNY4,22127 KWD
250 CNY10,55318 KWD
500 CNY21,10635 KWD
1000 CNY42,21270 KWD
2000 CNY84,42540 KWD
5000 CNY211,06350 KWD
10000 CNY422,12700 KWD