Kuwaiti dinar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 23,690 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.109% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 23,702 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 23,664 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.065% increase in value.