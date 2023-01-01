amount-spellout.10000 Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

10000 kwd
231031 cny

1.00000 KWD = 23.10310 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KWD23.10310 CNY
5 KWD115.51550 CNY
10 KWD231.03100 CNY
20 KWD462.06200 CNY
50 KWD1155.15500 CNY
100 KWD2310.31000 CNY
250 KWD5775.77500 CNY
500 KWD11551.55000 CNY
1000 KWD23103.10000 CNY
2000 KWD46206.20000 CNY
5000 KWD115515.50000 CNY
10000 KWD231031.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CNY0.04328 KWD
5 CNY0.21642 KWD
10 CNY0.43284 KWD
20 CNY0.86568 KWD
50 CNY2.16421 KWD
100 CNY4.32842 KWD
250 CNY10.82105 KWD
500 CNY21.64210 KWD
1000 CNY43.28420 KWD
2000 CNY86.56840 KWD
5000 CNY216.42100 KWD
10000 CNY432.84200 KWD