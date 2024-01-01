Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert KWD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
11,387.30 tmt

1.000 KWD = 11.39 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.1080.91518.7021.5171.6431,507.573.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.140.044
1 EUR1.09390.846120.4431.6581.7961,647.924.015
1 ZAR0.0534.4440.04910.0810.08880.610.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KWD11.38730 TMT
5 KWD56.93650 TMT
10 KWD113.87300 TMT
20 KWD227.74600 TMT
50 KWD569.36500 TMT
100 KWD1,138.73000 TMT
250 KWD2,846.82500 TMT
500 KWD5,693.65000 TMT
1000 KWD11,387.30000 TMT
2000 KWD22,774.60000 TMT
5000 KWD56,936.50000 TMT
10000 KWD113,873.00000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TMT0.08782 KWD
5 TMT0.43909 KWD
10 TMT0.87817 KWD
20 TMT1.75634 KWD
50 TMT4.39086 KWD
100 TMT8.78171 KWD
250 TMT21.95428 KWD
500 TMT43.90855 KWD
1000 TMT87.81710 KWD
2000 TMT175.63420 KWD
5000 TMT439.08550 KWD
10000 TMT878.17100 KWD