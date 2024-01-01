Convert KWD to TMT at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats today

1,000 kwd
11,409.20 tmt

ك1.000 KWD = T11.41 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.424511.4245
Low11.400711.3489
Average11.413311.3904
Change0.02%0.32%
1 KWD to TMT stats

The performance of KWD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4245 and a 30 day low of 11.4007. This means the 30 day average was 11.4133. The change for KWD to TMT was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4245 and a 90 day low of 11.3489. This means the 90 day average was 11.3904. The change for KWD to TMT was 0.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 KWD11,40920 TMT
5 KWD57,04600 TMT
10 KWD114,09200 TMT
20 KWD228,18400 TMT
50 KWD570,46000 TMT
100 KWD1.140,92000 TMT
250 KWD2.852,30000 TMT
500 KWD5.704,60000 TMT
1000 KWD11.409,20000 TMT
2000 KWD22.818,40000 TMT
5000 KWD57.046,00000 TMT
10000 KWD114.092,00000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TMT0,08765 KWD
5 TMT0,43824 KWD
10 TMT0,87649 KWD
20 TMT1,75297 KWD
50 TMT4,38243 KWD
100 TMT8,76486 KWD
250 TMT21,91215 KWD
500 TMT43,82430 KWD
1000 TMT87,64860 KWD
2000 TMT175,29720 KWD
5000 TMT438,24300 KWD
10000 TMT876,48600 KWD