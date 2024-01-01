Kuwaiti dinars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert KWD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,543.91 imp

1.000 KWD = 2.544 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8281.4741.6590.96818.237
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2811.7241.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9150.782183.1041.3481.5180.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 KWD2.54391 IMP
5 KWD12.71955 IMP
10 KWD25.43910 IMP
20 KWD50.87820 IMP
50 KWD127.19550 IMP
100 KWD254.39100 IMP
250 KWD635.97750 IMP
500 KWD1,271.95500 IMP
1000 KWD2,543.91000 IMP
2000 KWD5,087.82000 IMP
5000 KWD12,719.55000 IMP
10000 KWD25,439.10000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 IMP0.39310 KWD
5 IMP1.96548 KWD
10 IMP3.93095 KWD
20 IMP7.86190 KWD
50 IMP19.65475 KWD
100 IMP39.30950 KWD
250 IMP98.27375 KWD
500 IMP196.54750 KWD
1000 IMP393.09500 KWD
2000 IMP786.19000 KWD
5000 IMP1,965.47500 KWD
10000 IMP3,930.95000 KWD