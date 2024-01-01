Kuwaiti dinars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert KWD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,577.91 imp

ك1.000 KWD = £2.578 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.58262.6269
Low2.54692.5469
Average2.56582.5795
Change0.79%-0.48%
View full history

1 KWD to IMP stats

The performance of KWD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5826 and a 30 day low of 2.5469. This means the 30 day average was 2.5658. The change for KWD to IMP was 0.79.

The performance of KWD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6269 and a 90 day low of 2.5469. This means the 90 day average was 2.5795. The change for KWD to IMP was -0.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Isle of Man pound
1 KWD2,57791 IMP
5 KWD12,88955 IMP
10 KWD25,77910 IMP
20 KWD51,55820 IMP
50 KWD128,89550 IMP
100 KWD257,79100 IMP
250 KWD644,47750 IMP
500 KWD1.288,95500 IMP
1000 KWD2.577,91000 IMP
2000 KWD5.155,82000 IMP
5000 KWD12.889,55000 IMP
10000 KWD25.779,10000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 IMP0,38791 KWD
5 IMP1,93956 KWD
10 IMP3,87911 KWD
20 IMP7,75822 KWD
50 IMP19,39555 KWD
100 IMP38,79110 KWD
250 IMP96,97775 KWD
500 IMP193,95550 KWD
1000 IMP387,91100 KWD
2000 IMP775,82200 KWD
5000 IMP1.939,55500 KWD
10000 IMP3.879,11000 KWD