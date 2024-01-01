Kuwaiti dinars to Singapore dollars today

Convert KWD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
4,358.41 sgd

1.000 KWD = 4.358 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8461.4741.6580.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3041.7251.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1081.3481.5170.88616.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 KWD4.35841 SGD
5 KWD21.79205 SGD
10 KWD43.58410 SGD
20 KWD87.16820 SGD
50 KWD217.92050 SGD
100 KWD435.84100 SGD
250 KWD1,089.60250 SGD
500 KWD2,179.20500 SGD
1000 KWD4,358.41000 SGD
2000 KWD8,716.82000 SGD
5000 KWD21,792.05000 SGD
10000 KWD43,584.10000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SGD0.22944 KWD
5 SGD1.14721 KWD
10 SGD2.29442 KWD
20 SGD4.58884 KWD
50 SGD11.47210 KWD
100 SGD22.94420 KWD
250 SGD57.36050 KWD
500 SGD114.72100 KWD
1000 SGD229.44200 KWD
2000 SGD458.88400 KWD
5000 SGD1,147.21000 KWD
10000 SGD2,294.42000 KWD