Kuwaiti dinars to Kyrgystani soms today

Convert KWD to KGS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
290,939 kgs

1.000 KWD = 290.9 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Kyrgystani Som
1 KWD290.93900 KGS
5 KWD1,454.69500 KGS
10 KWD2,909.39000 KGS
20 KWD5,818.78000 KGS
50 KWD14,546.95000 KGS
100 KWD29,093.90000 KGS
250 KWD72,734.75000 KGS
500 KWD145,469.50000 KGS
1000 KWD290,939.00000 KGS
2000 KWD581,878.00000 KGS
5000 KWD1,454,695.00000 KGS
10000 KWD2,909,390.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KGS0.00344 KWD
5 KGS0.01719 KWD
10 KGS0.03437 KWD
20 KGS0.06874 KWD
50 KGS0.17186 KWD
100 KGS0.34371 KWD
250 KGS0.85929 KWD
500 KGS1.71857 KWD
1000 KGS3.43714 KWD
2000 KGS6.87428 KWD
5000 KGS17.18570 KWD
10000 KGS34.37140 KWD