Kuwaiti dinars to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert KWD to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
14,588,600 mga

1.000 KWD = 14,590 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8351.4741.6580.96818.237
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2981.7251.9411.13321.341
1 USD0.9150.782183.111.3481.5170.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Malagasy Ariary
1 KWD14,588.60000 MGA
5 KWD72,943.00000 MGA
10 KWD145,886.00000 MGA
20 KWD291,772.00000 MGA
50 KWD729,430.00000 MGA
100 KWD1,458,860.00000 MGA
250 KWD3,647,150.00000 MGA
500 KWD7,294,300.00000 MGA
1000 KWD14,588,600.00000 MGA
2000 KWD29,177,200.00000 MGA
5000 KWD72,943,000.00000 MGA
10000 KWD145,886,000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MGA0.00007 KWD
5 MGA0.00034 KWD
10 MGA0.00069 KWD
20 MGA0.00137 KWD
50 MGA0.00343 KWD
100 MGA0.00685 KWD
250 MGA0.01714 KWD
500 MGA0.03427 KWD
1000 MGA0.06855 KWD
2000 MGA0.13709 KWD
5000 MGA0.34273 KWD
10000 MGA0.68547 KWD