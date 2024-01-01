Kuwaiti dinars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert KWD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
12,615,100 ugx

1.000 KWD = 12,620 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.110.91518.7021.5171.6431,501.993.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0720.044
1 EUR1.09390.848120.4431.6581.7961,641.834.015
1 ZAR0.0534.4440.04910.0810.08880.3130.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KWD12,615.10000 UGX
5 KWD63,075.50000 UGX
10 KWD126,151.00000 UGX
20 KWD252,302.00000 UGX
50 KWD630,755.00000 UGX
100 KWD1,261,510.00000 UGX
250 KWD3,153,775.00000 UGX
500 KWD6,307,550.00000 UGX
1000 KWD12,615,100.00000 UGX
2000 KWD25,230,200.00000 UGX
5000 KWD63,075,500.00000 UGX
10000 KWD126,151,000.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UGX0.00008 KWD
5 UGX0.00040 KWD
10 UGX0.00079 KWD
20 UGX0.00159 KWD
50 UGX0.00396 KWD
100 UGX0.00793 KWD
250 UGX0.01982 KWD
500 UGX0.03964 KWD
1000 UGX0.07927 KWD
2000 UGX0.15854 KWD
5000 UGX0.39635 KWD
10000 UGX0.79270 KWD