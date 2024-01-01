Kuwaiti dinars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert KWD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
1,20,92,200 ugx

ك1.000 KWD = Ush12,090 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12,433.100012,609.4000
Low12,073.700012,073.7000
Average12,238.500012,326.1489
Change-2.69%-4.10%
1 KWD to UGX stats

The performance of KWD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12,433.1000 and a 30 day low of 12,073.7000. This means the 30 day average was 12,238.5000. The change for KWD to UGX was -2.69.

The performance of KWD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12,609.4000 and a 90 day low of 12,073.7000. This means the 90 day average was 12,326.1489. The change for KWD to UGX was -4.10.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KWD12.092,20000 UGX
5 KWD60.461,00000 UGX
10 KWD120.922,00000 UGX
20 KWD241.844,00000 UGX
50 KWD604.610,00000 UGX
100 KWD1.209.220,00000 UGX
250 KWD3.023.050,00000 UGX
500 KWD6.046.100,00000 UGX
1000 KWD12.092.200,00000 UGX
2000 KWD24.184.400,00000 UGX
5000 KWD60.461.000,00000 UGX
10000 KWD120.922.000,00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UGX0,00008 KWD
5 UGX0,00041 KWD
10 UGX0,00083 KWD
20 UGX0,00165 KWD
50 UGX0,00413 KWD
100 UGX0,00827 KWD
250 UGX0,02067 KWD
500 UGX0,04135 KWD
1000 UGX0,08270 KWD
2000 UGX0,16540 KWD
5000 UGX0,41349 KWD
10000 UGX0,82698 KWD