Kuwaiti dinar to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Ugandan shillings is currently 12.092,200 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.017% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 12.231,600 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 12.056,100 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.676% decrease in value.