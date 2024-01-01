Convert UGX to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Kuwaiti dinars

5 ugx
0.000 kwd

Ush1.000 UGX = ك0.00008221 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:47
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.931.350.78383.541,516.61.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4751,007.10.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.861,631.331.479
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9021,123.781.019

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UGX0,00008 KWD
5 UGX0,00041 KWD
10 UGX0,00082 KWD
20 UGX0,00164 KWD
50 UGX0,00411 KWD
100 UGX0,00822 KWD
250 UGX0,02055 KWD
500 UGX0,04111 KWD
1000 UGX0,08221 KWD
2000 UGX0,16443 KWD
5000 UGX0,41107 KWD
10000 UGX0,82215 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 KWD12.163,30000 UGX
5 KWD60.816,50000 UGX
10 KWD121.633,00000 UGX
20 KWD243.266,00000 UGX
50 KWD608.165,00000 UGX
100 KWD1.216.330,00000 UGX
250 KWD3.040.825,00000 UGX
500 KWD6.081.650,00000 UGX
1000 KWD12.163.300,00000 UGX
2000 KWD24.326.600,00000 UGX
5000 KWD60.816.500,00000 UGX
10000 KWD121.633.000,00000 UGX