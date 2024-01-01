Kuwaiti dinars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert KWD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
7,599.64 top

1.000 KWD = 7.600 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KWD7.59964 TOP
5 KWD37.99820 TOP
10 KWD75.99640 TOP
20 KWD151.99280 TOP
50 KWD379.98200 TOP
100 KWD759.96400 TOP
250 KWD1,899.91000 TOP
500 KWD3,799.82000 TOP
1000 KWD7,599.64000 TOP
2000 KWD15,199.28000 TOP
5000 KWD37,998.20000 TOP
10000 KWD75,996.40000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TOP0.13159 KWD
5 TOP0.65793 KWD
10 TOP1.31585 KWD
20 TOP2.63170 KWD
50 TOP6.57925 KWD
100 TOP13.15850 KWD
250 TOP32.89625 KWD
500 TOP65.79250 KWD
1000 TOP131.58500 KWD
2000 TOP263.17000 KWD
5000 TOP657.92500 KWD
10000 TOP1,315.85000 KWD