1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert TOP to KWD at the real exchange rate

1000 top
132.381 kwd

1.00000 TOP = 0.13238 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TOP0.13238 KWD
5 TOP0.66190 KWD
10 TOP1.32381 KWD
20 TOP2.64762 KWD
50 TOP6.61905 KWD
100 TOP13.23810 KWD
250 TOP33.09525 KWD
500 TOP66.19050 KWD
1000 TOP132.38100 KWD
2000 TOP264.76200 KWD
5000 TOP661.90500 KWD
10000 TOP1323.81000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KWD7.55396 TOP
5 KWD37.76980 TOP
10 KWD75.53960 TOP
20 KWD151.07920 TOP
50 KWD377.69800 TOP
100 KWD755.39600 TOP
250 KWD1888.49000 TOP
500 KWD3776.98000 TOP
1000 KWD7553.96000 TOP
2000 KWD15107.92000 TOP
5000 KWD37769.80000 TOP
10000 KWD75539.60000 TOP