Kuwaiti dinars to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert KWD to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
7,524 top

ك1.000 KWD = T$7.524 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.71887.7780
Low7.51797.5179
Average7.60237.6264
Change0.05%-1.34%
1 KWD to TOP stats

The performance of KWD to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7188 and a 30 day low of 7.5179. This means the 30 day average was 7.6023. The change for KWD to TOP was 0.05.

The performance of KWD to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.7780 and a 90 day low of 7.5179. This means the 90 day average was 7.6264. The change for KWD to TOP was -1.34.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KWD7,52400 TOP
5 KWD37,62000 TOP
10 KWD75,24000 TOP
20 KWD150,48000 TOP
50 KWD376,20000 TOP
100 KWD752,40000 TOP
250 KWD1.881,00000 TOP
500 KWD3.762,00000 TOP
1000 KWD7.524,00000 TOP
2000 KWD15.048,00000 TOP
5000 KWD37.620,00000 TOP
10000 KWD75.240,00000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TOP0,13291 KWD
5 TOP0,66454 KWD
10 TOP1,32908 KWD
20 TOP2,65816 KWD
50 TOP6,64540 KWD
100 TOP13,29080 KWD
250 TOP33,22700 KWD
500 TOP66,45400 KWD
1000 TOP132,90800 KWD
2000 TOP265,81600 KWD
5000 TOP664,54000 KWD
10000 TOP1.329,08000 KWD