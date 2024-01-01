Danish kroner to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert DKK to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
340.09 top

kr1.000 DKK = T$0.3401 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Wise

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2550.843299.4011.62611.47389.796
1 USD0.93110.4690.784278.51.51210.67283.527
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6010.1441.0197.978
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3531355.2131.92913.611106.535

How to convert Danish kroner to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tongan Paʻanga
1 DKK0,34010 TOP
5 DKK1,70048 TOP
10 DKK3,40095 TOP
20 DKK6,80190 TOP
50 DKK17,00475 TOP
100 DKK34,00950 TOP
250 DKK85,02375 TOP
500 DKK170,04750 TOP
1000 DKK340,09500 TOP
2000 DKK680,19000 TOP
5000 DKK1.700,47500 TOP
10000 DKK3.400,95000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Danish Krone
1 TOP2,94036 DKK
5 TOP14,70180 DKK
10 TOP29,40360 DKK
20 TOP58,80720 DKK
50 TOP147,01800 DKK
100 TOP294,03600 DKK
250 TOP735,09000 DKK
500 TOP1.470,18000 DKK
1000 TOP2.940,36000 DKK
2000 TOP5.880,72000 DKK
5000 TOP14.701,80000 DKK
10000 TOP29.403,60000 DKK