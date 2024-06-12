Danish krone to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.340 today, reflecting a 0.570% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.343 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0.332 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.821% increase in value.