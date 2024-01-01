Kuwaiti dinars to Fijian dollars today

Convert KWD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
7,376.15 fjd

1.000 KWD = 7.376 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.1090.91518.7071.5181.6461,496.33.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0040.044
1 EUR1.09390.834120.4461.6591.7991,635.384.014
1 ZAR0.0534.4430.04910.0810.08879.9850.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 KWD7.37615 FJD
5 KWD36.88075 FJD
10 KWD73.76150 FJD
20 KWD147.52300 FJD
50 KWD368.80750 FJD
100 KWD737.61500 FJD
250 KWD1,844.03750 FJD
500 KWD3,688.07500 FJD
1000 KWD7,376.15000 FJD
2000 KWD14,752.30000 FJD
5000 KWD36,880.75000 FJD
10000 KWD73,761.50000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 FJD0.13557 KWD
5 FJD0.67786 KWD
10 FJD1.35572 KWD
20 FJD2.71144 KWD
50 FJD6.77860 KWD
100 FJD13.55720 KWD
250 FJD33.89300 KWD
500 FJD67.78600 KWD
1000 FJD135.57200 KWD
2000 FJD271.14400 KWD
5000 FJD677.86000 KWD
10000 FJD1,355.72000 KWD