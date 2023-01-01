1 Fijian dollar to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert FJD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
0.138 kwd

1.00000 FJD = 0.13754 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.8081.524390.916951.3410583.33150.7977981.3696
1 ZAR0.05316910.08105010.04875420.07130214.430640.0424180.0728201
1 AUD0.65612.33810.6015310.87972954.66550.5233560.898458
1 EUR1.0905520.51111.6624211.4624890.87720.870051.49362

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 FJD0.13754 KWD
5 FJD0.68770 KWD
10 FJD1.37540 KWD
20 FJD2.75080 KWD
50 FJD6.87700 KWD
100 FJD13.75400 KWD
250 FJD34.38500 KWD
500 FJD68.77000 KWD
1000 FJD137.54000 KWD
2000 FJD275.08000 KWD
5000 FJD687.70000 KWD
10000 FJD1375.40000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 KWD7.27064 FJD
5 KWD36.35320 FJD
10 KWD72.70640 FJD
20 KWD145.41280 FJD
50 KWD363.53200 FJD
100 KWD727.06400 FJD
250 KWD1817.66000 FJD
500 KWD3635.32000 FJD
1000 KWD7270.64000 FJD
2000 KWD14541.28000 FJD
5000 KWD36353.20000 FJD
10000 KWD72706.40000 FJD