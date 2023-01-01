10 thousand Fijian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert FJD to KWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 fjd
1,357.670 kwd

1.00000 FJD = 0.13577 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.81041.524390.916951.340983.33150.7977981.3696
1 ZAR0.053162210.08103980.0487480.0712854.430080.04241260.0728108
1 AUD0.65612.339610.6015310.8796354.66550.5233560.898458
1 EUR1.0905520.51371.6624211.4623290.87720.870051.49362

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 FJD0.13577 KWD
5 FJD0.67883 KWD
10 FJD1.35767 KWD
20 FJD2.71534 KWD
50 FJD6.78835 KWD
100 FJD13.57670 KWD
250 FJD33.94175 KWD
500 FJD67.88350 KWD
1000 FJD135.76700 KWD
2000 FJD271.53400 KWD
5000 FJD678.83500 KWD
10000 FJD1357.67000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Fijian Dollar
1 KWD7.36559 FJD
5 KWD36.82795 FJD
10 KWD73.65590 FJD
20 KWD147.31180 FJD
50 KWD368.27950 FJD
100 KWD736.55900 FJD
250 KWD1841.39750 FJD
500 KWD3682.79500 FJD
1000 KWD7365.59000 FJD
2000 KWD14731.18000 FJD
5000 KWD36827.95000 FJD
10000 KWD73655.90000 FJD