1.000 KWD = 123.7 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 KWD123.70700 UYU
5 KWD618.53500 UYU
10 KWD1,237.07000 UYU
20 KWD2,474.14000 UYU
50 KWD6,185.35000 UYU
100 KWD12,370.70000 UYU
250 KWD30,926.75000 UYU
500 KWD61,853.50000 UYU
1000 KWD123,707.00000 UYU
2000 KWD247,414.00000 UYU
5000 KWD618,535.00000 UYU
10000 KWD1,237,070.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UYU0.00808 KWD
5 UYU0.04042 KWD
10 UYU0.08084 KWD
20 UYU0.16167 KWD
50 UYU0.40418 KWD
100 UYU0.80836 KWD
250 UYU2.02091 KWD
500 UYU4.04182 KWD
1000 UYU8.08363 KWD
2000 UYU16.16726 KWD
5000 UYU40.41815 KWD
10000 UYU80.83630 KWD