Convert KWD to UYU at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Uruguayan pesos today

1,000 kwd
1,30,326 uyu

ك1.000 KWD = $U130.3 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.3260130.3260
Low126.3030122.0670
Average128.0199126.1228
Change3.13%6.77%
View full history

1 KWD to UYU stats

The performance of KWD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.3260 and a 30 day low of 126.3030. This means the 30 day average was 128.0199. The change for KWD to UYU was 3.13.

The performance of KWD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.3260 and a 90 day low of 122.0670. This means the 90 day average was 126.1228. The change for KWD to UYU was 6.77.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 KWD130,32600 UYU
5 KWD651,63000 UYU
10 KWD1.303,26000 UYU
20 KWD2.606,52000 UYU
50 KWD6.516,30000 UYU
100 KWD13.032,60000 UYU
250 KWD32.581,50000 UYU
500 KWD65.163,00000 UYU
1000 KWD130.326,00000 UYU
2000 KWD260.652,00000 UYU
5000 KWD651.630,00000 UYU
10000 KWD1.303.260,00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UYU0,00767 KWD
5 UYU0,03837 KWD
10 UYU0,07673 KWD
20 UYU0,15346 KWD
50 UYU0,38365 KWD
100 UYU0,76731 KWD
250 UYU1,91827 KWD
500 UYU3,83654 KWD
1000 UYU7,67309 KWD
2000 UYU15,34618 KWD
5000 UYU38,36545 KWD
10000 UYU76,73090 KWD